Crushing resumes at Labasa Sugar Mill

The Labasa Sugar Mill resumed crushing this morning after taking a schedule stop yesterday.

Fiji Sugar Corporation Chief Executive Officer Graham Clark says the mill took a schedule stop to repair two leaking boiler tubes.

Clark told FBC News, the repair works have been completed and the mill re-started crushing at 6am.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds the Labasa Mill has achieved improved mechanical efficiency so far.

After four weeks of crushing, the Labasa Mill has crushed 86,527 tonnes of cane.

Clark says this has produced an estimated 7,500 tonnes of sugar.