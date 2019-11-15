Home

News

Crushing resumes at Labasa Sugar Mill

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
July 8, 2020 10:57 am
The Labasa Sugar Mill resumed crushing this morning after taking a scheduled stop yesterday.

Fiji Sugar Corporation Chief Executive Officer Graham Clark says the mill took a schedule stop to repair two leaking boiler tubes.

Clark told FBC News, the repair works have been completed and the mill re-started crushing at 6am.

He adds the Labasa Mill has achieved improved mechanical efficiency so far.

After four weeks of crushing, the Labasa Mill has crushed 86,527 tonnes of cane.

Clark says this has produced an estimated 7,500 tonnes of sugar.

