Crushing deferred due to the pandemic

The crushing which had to begin from the 4th of next month has been deferred.

Permanent Secretary for Sugar, Yogesh Karan says this has been done due to the current outbreak of COVID-19.

Karan says given the current situation they are in discussion with the Ministry of Health and upon receiving clearance only then they will proceed with crushing.

Article continues after advertisement

“Given the circumstances that we have right now, there is so much risk in doing that. We are in consultation with the Ministry of Health and Fiji Sugar Corporation in terms of how best we can resolve this.”

Meanwhile, the cane growers will be paid a total of $10.31 per tonne in the fourth cane payment of the 2020 crushing season today.

Karan says the total proceeds for the fourth payment is valued at $17.8 million.

He adds $10.31 per tonne will be given to growers without deductions except for Fiji Development Bank.

He says the deductions will be made from the final payment and this is scheduled to be made in October 2021.