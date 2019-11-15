Cross border movement to be strictly monitored: Karan

With discussions underway on safely reopening Fiji’s ports of entry, stringent protocols need to be mapped out to ensure the safety of our citizens.

Permanent Secretary for Immigration Yogesh Karan says in these times of uncertainty, Fiji as being the hub of the region has been pressured to carry out repatriation flights for numerous neighboring countries.

The flights will also see cross border movements which pose a major risk of the virus spreading however, Karan assures that safety COVID-19 procedures and protocols are being developed.

Article continues after advertisement

“Numerous questions have been asked particularly Fiji is seen as a hub, we’ve already facilitated few requests from numerous countries our members through the bilateral channels, repatriation of their citizens.”

Meanwhile, the United Nations and the Asian Development Bank are leading discussions on strategies to assist Fiji’s economy to bounce back from the implications of COVID-19.

These include plans to safely reopen ports of entry to attract tourists and increase international trade with stringent protocols and procedures.