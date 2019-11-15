Crop rotation is critical to meet agriculture demand

Sigatoka Market Vendors Association member Mere Tabugasau believes crop-rotation is critical in this new normal.

Tabugasau says increased demand for a wide variety of produce has motivated farmers in Sigatoka to diversify.

She says this farming practice is critical in these trying times to reduce the import of produce that can be grown locally.

“Many commercial farmers in Sigatoka are venturing to other farming methods and producing new agricultural products. Even with the opening up of many hotels in Sigatoka under the Love our local campaign, the demand has changed. Hotel operators are now requesting for certain products that were not commonly sold pre-COVID-19 period. And it’s a good thing as it motivates farmers.”

Sigatoka market vendors have noted an increase in demand in recent weeks due to tourism related activities.