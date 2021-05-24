Home

Crop Extension Division allocated $8.8m

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
August 2, 2021 4:25 pm

The Crop Extension Division of the Ministry of Agriculture has been allocated $8.8m for its capital programmes for the new financial year.

Minister for Agriculture, Dr Mahendra Reddy says this funding is earmarked to support on-the-ground activities, directly supporting the farmers, and boosting agricultural production and output.

Dr Reddy says the funding will focus on the provision of planting materials, land preparation, supply of agro-inputs and farming equipment’s – that will boost farm expansion and agriculture production.

Some of the major programmes supported through this extension will be Rice Farming Programme, Ginger Farming Programme, Farm Mechanization, Land Clearing, Highlands Farming Programme, Export Promotion Programme and Food Security Programme.

Dr Reddy says the programme and its corresponding activities were designed to support the delivery of the Ministry’s Strategic Development Plan, which was aligned to the National Development Plan and Sustainable Development Goals.

He says they know for a fact that there is an ever-high level of interest from people in all areas to take up agriculture so the Ministry will utilize these funds to support these individuals who would like to take up entrepreneurial agriculture.

