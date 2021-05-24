Home

Crop and livestock exports increase

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
September 22, 2021 3:40 am

The value of domestic exports for fresh and or chilled crops and livestock for the first half of this year was $51.5m, an increase of 8.6 percent from the same period in 2020.

Ministry of Agriculture, outgoing Permanent Secretary, Ritesh Dass says this is one of the major highlights for the first six months of 2021.

Dass says Fiji’s fresh and or chilled crop and livestock commodities and products are popular and in demand.

Article continues after advertisement

He says another key point was the reduction of imports for these commodities by 10.4per cent or $174.8m compared to the same period last year.

Ginger exports increased by 100 percent and raked in $2.2m increased by 64.2 percent or amounting to $8.7m.

Taro also recorded positive results with an increase of 12.2 percent or $13.8m.

The United States, and neighbours New Zealand and Australia continue to be the leading export markets.

