Critics undermine the hard work in securing budget support

The Permanent Secretary for Economy says critics are undermining the hard work of civil servants at the Ministry of Economy.

He was responding to an article published in one of the newspapers.

Shiri Gounder says this is in particular to the securing of over $400 million in budget support grants.

Gounder adds that securing the grant through the government of Australia and New Zealand reflects the trust our bilateral partners have in Fiji’s public financial management system.

He adds that it is unfortunate that some critics have been trying to discredit the genuine partnership between Fiji and its bilateral partners during these challenging times.

The Permanent Secretary says that securing this large funding support was no easy task but required tactful negotiation and completion of some reform measures to strengthen public finance management, support private sector development, improve performance of state-owned enterprises and build disaster resilience.

Gounder says it is saddening to see that while they’re giving their best to support the nation to come out of this crisis, there are critics who for the sake of criticism are trying to discredit these efforts.