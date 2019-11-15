Home

Critics proven wrong: Bainimarama

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
October 29, 2020 4:52 pm
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.[Source: Fijian Government]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has slammed critics of government grants saying they have been repeatedly proven wrong.

While handing out the iTaukei Land Trust Board’s Seed Fund Grants for fifty-three landowners, the Prime Minister said there have been a lot of success stories from recipients of the grants since 2017.

Bainimarama says Fijians who have received grants assistance from the government are becoming successful entrepreneurs.

“These Fijians success have been widely shared, their farms are strengthening the nation’s nutritious security, and their businesses are expanding to hire more people.”

He says a single breakthrough success story can inspire generations of business owners and is confident that recipients will transform Fiji into an economy of job makers rather than job takers.

 

