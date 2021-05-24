Home

News

Criticism of Fiji delegation is no distraction: PM

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
November 10, 2021 4:50 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

It requires bold Fijians to punch above their weight in climate change talks says, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Speaking during Radio Fiji One’s Nai Lalakai programme, Bainimarama says the Fijian delegation for COP26 talks based on evidence from communities currently experiencing the climate crisis.

Bainimarama says people talking against the delegation are only trying to take us back, adding the team will only talk about issues faced by Fijians back at home.

Article continues after advertisement

“Some say that it is no use for the government to go and talk about these issues. Talks done in this meeting will challenge the delegation to say yes, we can achieve our target to help save our Fiji. We are strong, we are firm, we will protect our Fiji.”

Bainimarama says the government will not be swayed by criticism and under his leadership, they will never give up the fight to help protect Fijians vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.

