Crisis for the world continues to accelerate 

Indonesia President Joko Widodo.

The world is falling short of meeting the targets of the Sendai Framework for disaster risk reduction by 2030.

In an announcement that mirrors the same situation as the Paris agreement, the world is crying for action, as 80 percent of displacement around the world is happening due to the climate crisis.

This was a stark reminder that our mother earth is nowhere near what it used to be during the opening of the UNDRR Global Platform in Bali, Indonesia earlier this week.

Floods, volcanic eruptions, tsunamis, forest fires, and heat waves, amongst others, are shredding the world apart.

The message is loud and clear, the world needs to accelerate action and the need to move from risk to resilience.

In her opening remarks, UNDRR Head Mami Mizutori says human vulnerability is at an all-time high.

However, she adds that humanity has not given up and urges everyone to work together to navigate a way out of the climate crisis.

UN Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed says disasters are already wreaking havoc in trying to attain and achieve sustainable development goals.

She says the 2030 Sendai Framework needs to be acted upon and governmental systems need to be made compatible with disaster risk reduction.

Mohammed says that the focus should shift to small island developing states and those who are vulnerable, such as women and children, to help protect them from disasters.

She adds that the world is looking at this current seventh session of the Global Platform to make decisions that will protect everyone.

Indonesia’s President, Joko Widodo, has opened the platform.

The Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015–2030 outlines seven clear targets and four priorities for action to prevent new and reduce existing disaster risks: understanding disaster risk; strengthening disaster risk governance to manage disaster risk; investing in disaster reduction for resilience; and improving disaster preparedness for effective response and “Building Back Better” in recovery, rehabilitation, and reconstruction.

It aims to achieve a substantial reduction of disaster risk and losses in lives, livelihoods, and health and in the economic, physical, social, cultural and environmental assets of people, businesses, communities, and countries over the next 15 years.

The Framework was adopted at the Third UN World Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction in Sendai, Japan, on March 18, 2015.