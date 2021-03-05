Youth arrested over alleged burglary

A 19-year-old man was arrested by the Southern Division Operation team for his alleged involvement in an aggravated burglary at Suva Point this morning.

Police confirm the suspect was with another man who allegedly forcefully entered a compound but was disturbed by a security officer.

The security officer sought assistance from the Police Command and Coordination Centre at the Totogo Police Station.

Article continues after advertisement

The Operation team received the information through radio telecommunication and proceeded to the scene of the crime.

The suspect was arrested at the Vatuwaqa Cemetery while the search is underway for another man.