Woman charged over death of a 5-year-old child

The 27-year-old woman alleged to have caused the death of a five-year old child as a result of a motor vehicle accident has been charged.
The accused has been charged with one Count of Dangerous Driving and one Count of Dangerous Driving Occasioning Death.
She will be produced at the Ba Magistrates Court today.
