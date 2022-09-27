Woman arrested for Tupali escape

Tupali escaped from the Colonial War Memorial Hospital on Sunday.

A 32-year-old woman has been arrested after information was received of her alleged involvement in harboring escaped prisoner Lemeki Tupali.

The woman was arrested last night.

Police say the woman was arrested in Raiwai, Suva and is believed to have met Tupali after he escaped from the Colonial War Memorial Hospital on Sunday night.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho is reiterating that anyone found to be aiding or harboring Tupali will be arrested and face the full brunt of the law.

He was under the watch of Correction Officers

Tupali is considered to be high risk and was serving time for a series of aggravated robbery cases.

This is the second time he has escaped, the first being in 2014 when he was serving a sentence of four-years

Anyone with information on Tupali’s whereabouts or who has made any sightings of him is asked to call their nearest Police Station or Crime stoppers on 919.