Violent robber remanded

[File Photo]

A man who allegedly robbed a shop owner in Buca settlement in Savusavu last Thursday has been remanded in custody.

Tatini Tikoledua, a farmer of Nukunuve Settlement, Savusavu, appeared in the Magistrate Court yesterday.

He is charged with one count of aggravated robbery.

Article continues after advertisement

It is alleged that he and one other person allegedly armed with cane knives entered the shop and stole cash.

Police have managed to recover the cash.

Tikoledua has been remanded in custody until tomorrow for bail.

Meanwhile, police are still looking for the second suspect.