Use of chemicals to assist in drug operations

Police are seeking other alternative ways to help them in their fight against the cultivation of Marijuana.

Speaking to FBC News, Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu says they are now looking at using chemicals to assist them with their operation.

Tudravu says the chemicals they are seeking will completely destroy marijuana plants and prevent it from growing again.

“It has been done in New Zealand so these are some of the practices that have been done so that it assists us because Marijuana once its uprooted, if you have the seeds that are there, it will germinate itself so whilst we are moving to other parts of the island, it continues to grow, so that is another area that we are looking into.”

Tudravu adds they will be seeking legal advice from the Solicitor General’s office for the use of these chemicals.

Police have so far uprooted 1.6 tonnes of marijuana on Kadavu Island.