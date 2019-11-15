Uncle charged with alleged rape of 11-year-old

The 27-year-old man alleged to have raped an 11-year-old girl on the 7th of this month has been charged.

Samabula Police have charged the accused with three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

The accused who is the victim’s uncle had asked her to massage his stomach in his house where he allegedly committed the offense several times.

Article continues after advertisement

The matter was reported by the victim’s mother.

He will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today.

Police are urging parents and guardians to closely monitor their children’s whereabouts at all times as they have received numerous reports of alleged sexual offenses involving children.

Police say there were three alleged rape cases reported involving children last month.

A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped twice by her uncle in Labasa while a report of a 4-year-old girl who was allegedly raped by her uncle was recorded at the Seaqaqa Police Station.

Both cases are before the courts.