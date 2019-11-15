Two minors face charges of rape: ODPP

A total of 28 people were charged with a total of 60 counts of separate incidents last month.

According to the statistics released by the Director of Public Prosecutions, there were 46 charges of rape, one count of attempt to commit rape, one case of abduction of a young person, two charges of indecent assault, two defilement, and eight sexual assault cases.

Of the 28 people charged, five were juveniles.

An 11-year-old and a 12-year-old boy were charged with the rape of an 11-year-old girl from their village.

Three 17-year-old boys were charged with the defilement of a 14-year-old girl from their village.

An 81-year-old man was charged with the rape, sexual assault, attempt to commit rape and wrongful confinement of his 7-year-old granddaughter.

A 43-year-old man was charged with five representative counts of rape of his 18-year-old stepdaughter.

A 42-year-old man was charged with representative counts of rape of his 17-year-old niece while in another incident a 27-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 14-year-old cousin.

There were two incidents of marital rape.

An 18-year-old man was charged with the abduction of a young person and defilement of a 15- year-old girl whom he met through Facebook while in another incident, an 18-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 17-year-old co-worker.

A 23-year-old man and an 18-year-old man were charged with the rape of a 17-year-old girl.

The two men are brothers and one of them was in a de-facto relationship with the victim’s sister.

A 22-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 10-year-old mentally challenged girl.

A 26-year-old man was charged with three representative counts of rape of a 26-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl.

One of the victims was his girlfriend.

There were 26 victims of whom 14 victims were under the age of 18 years.

There were 11 incidents where the victims and the accused were related to one another.