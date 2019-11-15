Home

Two men questioned following death of a taxi driver

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
August 24, 2020 1:02 pm

Two men are in Police custody following the death of a taxi driver in Narere last night.

The victim who is in his late 40s was allegedly arguing with two suspects over a truck which was parked in his driveway.

One of the suspects allegedly pushed the victim where he landed on a pile of wood.

The victim was rushed to the Valelevu Health Center where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigations continue.

