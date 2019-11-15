Two arrested for alleged involvement in Sigatoka murder

Two men aged 19 and 28 of Sabeto have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder of a 70-year-old man in Cuvu Top, Sigatoka.

They were arrested yesterday and are being questioned at the Sigatoka Police Station.

It’s alleged the two entered the house of the deceased and his partner earlier this week., tied them and assaulted them.

The victim’s partner managed to free herself and upon checking, discovered him motionless.

Officers managed to recover items allegedly stolen from the victim’s home which include electronic items, jewelry and household items.

The search for the other two suspects continues as investigation continues.