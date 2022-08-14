Two in custody following Raiwai violence

Two men are in custody while one is receiving medical treatment at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

Police Chief Operations ACP Abdul Khan says this as some unknown youths who came in a vehicle Registration number IN 205 armed and caused trouble to youths of Raiwai outside Suva.

ACP Khan says the suspects managed to escape in a getaway vehicle which was pursued by the Southern Division Operations Team.

The suspects abandoned the vehicle at Mawaraka Rd off Sukanaivalu and fled from the scene.

However, three suspects allegedly all residing at Rewa Street were arrested and all are 19-years old.

Police investigation continues.