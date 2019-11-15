Home

Two arrested for trying to forcefully enter a shop

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
June 12, 2020 9:44 am
[Source: Fiji Police]

Rakiraki police arrested two farmers last night for allegedly trying to force their way into a shop in Barotu.

Police say the two wanted to buy alcohol during curfew hours but were turned away by the shop owner.

A few minutes later they were found trying to forcefully enter the shop and police were called to the scene.

They were arrested shortly after,

The two farmers are among the six people arrested for breaching curfew restrictions yesterday.

Four arrests were made in Ba, Rakiraki and Lautoka.

Two people were arrested in Lami and Nasinu.

A 30-year-old woman was found walking around Narere in Nasinu while a 44-year-old man was found walking around in Delainavesi during curfew hours.

