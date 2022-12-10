Two arrested for drink and drive

Two men have been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of liquor in the Western Division.

Both suspects, a 64-year-old doctor and a 19-year-old student were arrested in Martintar, Nadi after one this morning.

The Fiji Police Force says despite several reminders and warnings, speeding continues to top the number of traffic infringement notices issued on a daily basis.

From 141 traffic infringement notices issued for speeding between 6 am Thursday to 6 am Friday morning, the figure increased to 166 for the same period from 6am Friday to 6am this morning.

The Force says traffic operations will be boosted throughout this weekend all over the country.