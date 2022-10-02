Two arrested for alleged bootlegging operations

Raids conducted by the Northern Division Taskforce resulted in the arrest of two men yesterday, alleged to be involved in bootlegging operations.

Police say the first raid was conducted at the home of a 52-year-old man at Naqere, Vatudamu which resulted in the seizure of a large amount of alcohol believed to have been for sale.

In the second raid in Naweni, a 32-year-old man was arrested following the seizure of homebrew, dried leaves, and seedlings believed to be marijuana.

Both suspects remain in custody as the investigation continues.