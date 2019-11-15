Twelve arrested in major marijuana bust

Twelve crew members including the Captain of a local inter-island shipping company have been charged following the discovery of more than $50,000 worth of marijuana on Sunday night.

A raid was conducted by an operation team from the Totogo Police Station which resulted in the seizure of several packages of dried leaves that later tested positive for marijuana.

The vessel had returned from a trip to Kadavu when information was received of the group’s alleged involvement in the transportation of the illicit substances.

The raid which was conducted at the Narain Jetty on Sunday night resulted in the arrest of the boat Captain, Chief Engineer, Chief Mate and crew including two Cadets.

The accused are aged between 69 and 18 and all have been charged with unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

They will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today.