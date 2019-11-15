Trio arrested for alleged Nabua rampage

Three men allegedly involved in a stabbing rampage at the Public Rental Housing at Mead Road in Nabua yesterday have been arrested.

The suspects, who are in their 20’s and 30’s are now in custody.

One of them was arrested following a raid at his girlfriend’s house in Makoi this morning, the other one was arrested in Lepanoni, Deuba while the third suspect surrendered himself this afternoon.

Article continues after advertisement

It’s alleged they forcefully entered a Public Rental Board flat where six people were sleeping and began stabbing them.

The alleged incident landed three people in hospital.

There is still no indication on what triggered the incident and Police investigation continue.