Travel agent employees face visa scam charges

Two employees of a Nadi based travel company have been charged by the Fiji Police Force for their alleged involvement in visa and ticket scam.

The first accused has been charged with 29 counts of obtaining financial advantage by deception and 58 counts of falsification of document.

The second employee is facing a charge of General Dishonesty Causing a Loss.

It’s alleged the company provided fake tickets and visas to customers who had already paid them.

Those who were allegedly duped reported the matter to the Namaka Police in November last year.

Krish Krishna who is one of the complainant’s claims around $500,000 have been paid collectively by a number of people.

The two will appear at the Nadi Magistrates Court tomorrow.