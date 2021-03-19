Three remanded for alleged assault

Three men who allegedly assaulted a 48-year-old man in Navua during a church service have been remanded.

The three have been jointly charged with two counts each of assault and failure to comply with orders.

The court heard that the 48-year-old complainant who was intoxicated was disrupting the church service at Cagilaba settlement in Navua last week.

He was told by the clergyman to keep quiet as the church service was underway, however, the complainant retaliated and grabbed his shirt.

It is alleged the clergyman informed the three accused of the incident who then assaulted the 48-year-old man.

The three will be produced in court again next Tuesday.