Three men jailed for rape of minor

Three men who raped a teenager have each been jailed for 16 and 14 years respectively.

The incident took place in Nasinu in 2019 when the victim was only 13 years of age.

Two of the offenders have been sentenced to 14 years imprisonment while one copped 16 years jail term.

The victim stated in her impact assessment filed in court that she had been psychologically traumatized by the disgusting behaviors of these men.

High Court judge Justice Riyaz Hamza told the offenders that their actions were degrading and humiliating.

The three will be eligible for parole after serving more than 12 years behind bars.