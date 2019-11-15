Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Crime

Three juveniles among 46 offenders in December

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
January 6, 2021 4:20 pm

Three juveniles were among 46 people charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and theft last month.

Two police officers were additionally charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old suspect in an alleged illicit drug cultivation case.

According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, there were 28 victims in these incidents.

Article continues after advertisement

A 32-year-old man was charged with the attempted murder of a 47-year-old man. The accused allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times with a kitchen knife.

A 37-year-old woman was charged with act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to her 46-year-old husband. The accused allegedly stabbed her husband before stabbing herself.

There was one incident where a village priest was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to a 16-year-old boy. The accused allegedly hit the boy with a bamboo stick for climbing a mango tree.

A 46-year-old woman was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to her 47-year-old neighbor.

There were two separate incidents where a 40-year-old man and a 41-year-old man were charged with the unlawful cultivation of illicit drugs.

They allegedly cultivated 74.6 kilograms and 101 kilograms of marijuana respectively.

What is the most convenient time to watch FBC's evening news on TV?
Vote

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.