Three juveniles among 46 offenders in December

Three juveniles were among 46 people charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and theft last month.

Two police officers were additionally charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old suspect in an alleged illicit drug cultivation case.

According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, there were 28 victims in these incidents.

A 32-year-old man was charged with the attempted murder of a 47-year-old man. The accused allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times with a kitchen knife.

A 37-year-old woman was charged with act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to her 46-year-old husband. The accused allegedly stabbed her husband before stabbing herself.

There was one incident where a village priest was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to a 16-year-old boy. The accused allegedly hit the boy with a bamboo stick for climbing a mango tree.

A 46-year-old woman was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to her 47-year-old neighbor.

There were two separate incidents where a 40-year-old man and a 41-year-old man were charged with the unlawful cultivation of illicit drugs.

They allegedly cultivated 74.6 kilograms and 101 kilograms of marijuana respectively.