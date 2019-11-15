Three charged for aggravated robbery

Three men who allegedly threatened a business family in Sonaisali Nadi yesterday morning have been arrested.

The three men are alleged to have broken into a house by removing a few louver blades and threatened the family members before running away with some cash and assorted items.

They have been charged with one count each of aggravated robbery and will be produced in Court tomorrow.

The Western Division Command Centre received a call regarding the incident which then led to the arrest.