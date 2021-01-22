Home

Three arrests for curfew breach in last 24 hours

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
January 27, 2021 2:07 pm
[Source: Fiji Police]

Three arrests for breach of curfew restrictions were recorded over the last 24 hours.

Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu says these three were arrested between 11pm Tuesday to 4am today.

Tudravu says of the three cases, two were recorded in the Central Division while a lone case was recorded in the Northern Division involving a 38-year-old man who was found drunk in the Namara area in Labasa.

He adds from Monday 11pm to 4am on Tuesday no one was arrested.

