Three arrested in Labasa market

[Photo Supplied]
Three men were found with dried leaves believed to be marijuana at the Labasa Market.
The Labasa Police Task Force team during a routine patrol at the market noticed the three were acting suspiciously whereby the officers searched the three.
The first suspect, a 42-year-old man was found in possession of rolls of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.
The second and third suspects, a 31 and 22-year old were found with a number of rolls of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.
All three men were taken into custody yesterday as investigations continue.
