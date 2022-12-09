Three arrested in Labasa market

[Photo Supplied]

Three men were found with dried leaves believed to be marijuana at the Labasa Market.

The Labasa Police Task Force team during a routine patrol at the market noticed the three were acting suspiciously whereby the officers searched the three.

The first suspect, a 42-year-old man was found in possession of rolls of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

Article continues after advertisement

The second and third suspects, a 31 and 22-year old were found with a number of rolls of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

All three men were taken into custody yesterday as investigations continue.