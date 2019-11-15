Home

TC YASA
Crime

Three arrested for aggravated burglary

Dipesh Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
December 29, 2020 4:50 pm

Three men are in police custody for their alleged involvement in an aggravated robbery at Navosai, Narere on Christmas day.

The three are alleged to have forcefully entered a shopping centre through the roof, threatened the owner, and stolen assorted items worth more than $6,000.

They also allegedly got away with $3000 cash.

Article continues after advertisement

Two suspects were arrested yesterday while the third surrendered himself to the Nasinu Police Station this morning.

All accused in their 20’s have been charged with one count of aggravated burglary each and will be produced at the Nasinu Magistrate Court tomorrow.

An investigation is underway.

