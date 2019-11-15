Theft suspect arrested, two others on the run

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a case of theft in Domain, Suva on Saturday.

It is alleged that the suspect who resides in Wailekutu, Lami with two others allegedly stole items belonging to a woman in her 40s on Saturday morning while she was walking with her daughter.

Items stolen include mobile phones and a bag containing cash and personal items.

Police say the search continues for the other two suspects.


























