Teenager charged for alleged break-in

An 18-year-old man is in police custody for allegedly breaking into a computer accessories shop at Martintar last Friday.

Police has confirmed the man was arrested at Tauvegavega in Ba yesterday by the Ba Police Crime Team following information received.

The suspect allegedly stole laptops, mobile phones, tablets and other accessories worth more than $40,000.

Police say following the alleged theft, he fled in a company vehicle.

Police have managed to recover most of the stolen items along with the vehicle which was found abandoned at Sabeto, Nadi.

The suspect is in custody at Namaka Police Station.

He has been charged with one count of theft, one count of theft of motor vehicle and one count of burglary.

He will appear at the Nadi Magistrate Court tomorrow.