Taxi driver yet to be charged

A taxi driver who allegedly murdered a 46-year-old woman in Tomuka Lautoka on Monday afternoon remains in police custody.

Police Spokesperson Ana Naisoro says the man is yet to be charged.

It is alleged that the taxi driver allegedly struck the victim with a cane knife.

He allegedly locked her inside her bedroom and set fire to her flat which was completely destroyed.

He fled from the scene but later surrendered himself at Nadi Police Station.