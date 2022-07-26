Taxi driver in custody for alleged murder

[File Photo]

A man believed to be in his 40s is in police custody for allegedly killing a woman in Tomuka Lautoka yesterday afternoon.

Police Spokesperson Ana Naisoro says the taxi driver allegedly struck the victim in her 40s with a cane knife, locked her inside her bedroom and set fire to her flat, which was completely destroyed.

The taxi driver fled from the scene and later surrendered himself at Nadi Police Station.

Article continues after advertisement

The police investigation continues.



[Source: Iqbal Ishraak Maan]