Taskforce setup to investigate series of robberies

Seven people have been produced in court for their alleged involvement in a series of robberies in the Central Division.

Over the last two weeks, Totogo Police have managed to detect nine cases of robberies and are now pursuing receivers of stolen items.

The seven men have been arrested and charged for burglary, theft, aggravated robbery, robbery and attempted robbery.

Chief Operations Officer ACP Abdul Khan says the arrests were also made possible through the sharing of information from the public.

Officers on patrol in the Suva City area managed to prevent an attempted robbery case along Thompson Street, where a man was arrested and charged.

In one case of burglary and theft, investigators managed to recover two television sets.

ACP Khan says a taskforce has been set up in the Central Division to investigate all cases of burglaries and thefts.