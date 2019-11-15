Home

Suva man sentenced to 16-years for importing meth

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
July 7, 2020 6:14 am
A 60-year-old man from Suva has been sentenced to 16-years imprisonment in New Zealand. [File Photo]

A 60-year-old man from Suva has been sentenced to 16-years imprisonment in New Zealand.

Tallat Rahman was arrested in February last year in Operation Nova for his involvement in importing Class A drug.

The Auckland District Court heard Rahman imported methamphetamine from Mexico and New Zealand which was identified in a covert investigation known as Operation Nova.

The 60-year-old was arrested in the first phase of the inquiry last year following the discovery of $5m worth of methamphetamine hidden inside kitchen appliances.

The arrests were made after police executed search warrants.

