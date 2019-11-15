Crime
Suva man sentenced to 16-years for importing meth
July 7, 2020 6:14 am
A 60-year-old man from Suva has been sentenced to 16-years imprisonment in New Zealand. [File Photo]
A 60-year-old man from Suva has been sentenced to 16-years imprisonment in New Zealand.
Tallat Rahman was arrested in February last year in Operation Nova for his involvement in importing Class A drug.
The Auckland District Court heard Rahman imported methamphetamine from Mexico and New Zealand which was identified in a covert investigation known as Operation Nova.
Article continues after advertisement
The 60-year-old was arrested in the first phase of the inquiry last year following the discovery of $5m worth of methamphetamine hidden inside kitchen appliances.
The arrests were made after police executed search warrants.
Sponsored Links