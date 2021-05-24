Death of Rakiraki farmer classified as murder

Police confirmed that the death of a 28-year-old Rakiraki farmer has been classified as a murder case.

This was after a post-mortem was carried out.

Police have said the body of the farmer was found motionless in a compound in Dreketi Settlement in Nalawa, Rakiraki, on Monday.

Article continues after advertisement

A suspect has since been apprehended and is in police custody.

Police say charges are expected to be laid later today before the suspect can be produced in court.