Suspect in custody for alleged murder of farmer

A 50-year-old mechanic is in police custody for the alleged murder of a 19-year-old farmer of Vatukacevaceva village in Ra.

The alleged incident took place yesterday morning on the outskirts of the village.

Police say it’s alleged the 50-year-old assaulted the farmer, resulting in his death.

Police say a missing person report was lodged on Sunday at the Rakiraki Police Station after the victim failed to return home on Saturday night.

The suspect was arrested after information was gathered that they were last seen together.

Police say a post mortem will be conducted soon at the Rakiraki hospital.