Student investigated for alleged assault

A 24-year-old student is being investigated for allegedly assaulting a Police Officer.

The student was arrested from Nadiri Settlement in Valelevu, Nasinu.

The student is among the twenty-seven individuals who were arrested in the last 48 hours for breaching curfew restrictions, with drunkards topping the list.

Three men who were drunk and standing near a shop in Drasa, Lautoka were arrested while a 45-year-old drunk farmer was arrested in Sigatoka town.

In the last 24 hours, the ten arrests in the West were made in Lautoka, Tavua, and Namaka.

Nine out of the ten individuals were heavily intoxicated at the time of the arrest.

The eight arrests made in the Southern Division were recorded in Lami and Valelevu, Nasinu.

Six men were arrested in Lami town as they were all drunk.

In the Eastern Division, three men were arrested while walking along the Kings Road drunk and looking for a taxi while a drunk man in his 30s was arrested at the Rewa Bridge Roadblock.