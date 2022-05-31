Student found dead, hunt on for suspect

[File Photo]

A 17-year-old student was found dead in his bedroom in Makoi Nasinu on Friday night.

Police Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro confirms the victim was found by a relative lying motionless inside his bedroom.

Naisoro says prior to the discovery, a friend of the victim had come by and spent the night.

When the relative checked on the two at around 10pm, she discovered the friend missing, and the victim lying motionless.

Police are now searching for the suspect

A post mortem will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death as investigations continue.