Student charged for threatening to post nude photos

A twenty-year-old tertiary student has been charged for allegedly obtaining money after threatening to release nude photos of another man on social media.

The alleged incident occurred in March this year.

The student is alleged to have created a fake profile as a woman and sought out potential victims online.

Article continues after advertisement

Police say after carefully identifying his potential victims, the accused allegedly would send a friend request, and after gaining the victim’s trust would send sexual videos with false hope of offering sexual favors.

The accused would then allegedly ask for sexually explicit photos from the victim.

Once received, the accused allegedly solicited $400 in exchange to not post the photos on social media.

The accused has been charged with two counts of obtaining financial advantage by deception.

He will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today.

He is also wanted for similar cases in Tavua and Totogo, Suva.

Social media users have been urged to be extremely cautious when exchanging personal information online.