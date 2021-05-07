Six questioned for alleged stoning and assault

Six men are currently being questioned about the alleged assault and stoning of a house in Korovou on Tuesday night.

The incident that was captured in a video is circulating on social media.

It is alleged that the six were heavily intoxicated and were throwing stones at a house belonging to a 19-year-old man.

They also allegedly assaulted a member of that family.

Police are still looking for two other suspects who were part of the group.

Investigations are ongoing.