Crime

Six questioned for alleged stoning and assault

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
May 20, 2021 12:47 pm
[Source: Paresh Singh/Facebook]

Six men are currently being questioned about the alleged assault and stoning of a house in Korovou on Tuesday night.

The incident that was captured in a video is circulating on social media.

It is alleged that the six were heavily intoxicated and were throwing stones at a house belonging to a 19-year-old man.

They also allegedly assaulted a member of that family.

Police are still looking for two other suspects who were part of the group.

Investigations are ongoing.

