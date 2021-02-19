Six officers charged for allegedly planting drugs in a car

Six police officers who allegedly planted a small clear bag containing methamphetamine in a vehicle have been charged.

They will be produced in the Suva Magistrates court today.

The six allegedly planted drugs in a vehicle belonging to a 23-year-old man in Suva in May last year.

All six have been charged with one count of conspiracy to defeat justice.

Two of the six officers face additional charges of abuse of office.

A report was lodged by the victim of the group’s alleged illegal activities whereby investigations were conducted by the Criminal Investigations Department and charges sanctioned by the Director of Public Prosecutions.