Six arrested over alleged sacrilege

Police have arrested five men and a juvenile for their alleged involvement in a sacrilege case at the Tovata Methodist Church.

Chief Operations Officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Abdul Khan says the six are alleged to stolen money kept inside the church on the 11th of this month.

The six allegedly broke into the house of the Church Reverend and stole mats and tapa the next day.

Plice say the six were arrested following raids conducted by the Criminal Investigations Department.

They remain in custody as investigations continue.