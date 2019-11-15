Home

COVID-19
Crime

Several men charged following drug raids

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
March 30, 2020 12:33 pm
Drugs seized by the Police Special Response Unit [Source: Fiji Police]

Two farmers have been charged with one count each of unlawful possession of illicit drugs following a raid on an inter-island vessel.

The vessel had returned from Kadavu last Friday.

The two who are 20 and 30 years old were arrested after stems of dried leaves later tested to be marijuana was discovered.

Article continues after advertisement

They will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today.

Two other men were arrested during the same raid.

The accused who are in their twenties and from Nadera and Nakasi were allegedly found with stems of dried leaves and some loose dried leaves confirmed to be marijuana.

Both suspects have been charged with one count each of unlawful possession of illicit drugs and will appear in court today.

In a separate raid on another inter-island vessel also returning from Kadavu, a 40-year-old farmer was arrested and charged with one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs after dried leaves believed to be marijuana was found inside a bag.

All arrests were made possible due to information received from members of the public.

Meanwhile a 17-year-old was arrested in Wailada, Lami by officers on patrol after a clear plastic containing marijuana seeds were found.

He has been charged with one count of Unlawful possession of Illicit Drug

And in the Western Division, two men in their 20’s from Nawaka were arrested by the Nadi Task Force team last Friday and will appear in court this afternoon each charged with one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs following the alleged discovery of dried leaves and sachets containing marijuana in his possession.

In a separate case, a 21-year-old chef from Nadi Back Road has been charged with one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

He was arrested last Friday by an officer conducting patrol after sachets of dried leaves confirmed to be marijuana were allegedly discovered in his possession.

He will appear in court today.

