Several arrests made following drug raids

A farmer in his 20s was arrested last week following raids conducted at the Labasa Market.

The man was allegedly found in possession of sachets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

Meanwhile, drug raids continue on the island of Kadavu.

Chief Operations Officer ACP Abdul Khan says this past week a number of people were arrested for unlawful possession of illicit drugs while farms continue to be discovered with more than 2000 plants believed to be marijuana uprooted.

Three raids conducted in the hills of Muanisolo Village, Naceva resulted in the discovery of the alleged illicit plants.

The first raid netted more than 1000 plants, whereas the second raid resulted in the uprooting of more than 800 plants.

More than 200 plants were found in the third raid.

ACP Khan says the drug war momentum will be stepped up ahead of the festive season operations.

He adds the focus will not only be on known areas of cultivation but on white drugs.

ACP Khan adds the Force records a spike in drug offences during the festive season and operations will be beefed up to counter the anticipated increase based on past trends.