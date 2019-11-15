Seven arrests made in the last 24 hours

Seven people were arrested for breaching curfew restrictions in the last 24 hours.

Of the seven arrests made, six reports involved those who were intoxicated during their time of arrests.

The Western Division recorded three cases whereas both the Southern and Central Divisions recorded two cases each.

The arrests made in the Western Division were recorded in Ba and Nadi.

In the Southern Division the two arrests were made in the Nasinu area whereas in the Central Division the arrests were made along Ratu Sukuna Road and Reservoir Road.