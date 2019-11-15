Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
FIJIAN BUDGET
Senior members reminded of their role|UN commends Fijian budget|NGO says economic confidence must be maintained|Home buyers initiative is testament of consumer inclusiveness|It’s a well-rounded budget for all Fijians: LTA|Business sector responds positively to 2020/2021 national budget|Ministry for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation receives $159m|$81.4m allocated to Higher Education Institutions|RFMF’s allocation down by $14.9m|Government announces $7.1m for welfare recipients|Reduction in Motor Vehicle Accident Levy will not affect compensation|FICAC allocated $8m in new financial year|Parenthood Assistance Payments suspended|NFP Leader not fully supportive of the new budget|Budget aims at helping Fijians recover from COVID-19|Ministry of Health maintains its focus on improving health|Banks agree to extend loan deferment options|FRA’s budget increased by $72.4m|$200,000 injected to support smaller municipal councils|Water and Electricity concessions extended|Government to provide grants for first home buyers|New FNPF assistance announced|Education Ministry content with budget allocation|Business-friendly measures extended|Minister for Trade labels 2020/2021 budget as phenomenal|
Full Coverage

Crime

Seven arrests made in the last 24 hours

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
July 27, 2020 6:01 am

Seven people were arrested for breaching curfew restrictions in the last 24 hours.

Of the seven arrests made, six reports involved those who were intoxicated during their time of arrests.

The Western Division recorded three cases whereas both the Southern and Central Divisions recorded two cases each.

Article continues after advertisement

The arrests made in the Western Division were recorded in Ba and Nadi.

In the Southern Division the two arrests were made in the Nasinu area whereas in the Central Division the arrests were made along Ratu Sukuna Road and Reservoir Road.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.